XY Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

XY Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,228 shares during the quarter. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 515,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,066. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

