XY Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Genmab A/S makes up 1.1% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 636,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.