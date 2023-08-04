XY Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up 2.3% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $90.19. 558,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

