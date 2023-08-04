XY Capital Ltd Has $813,000 Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 142.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the quarter. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 681,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 289,594 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. TheStreet lowered KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

BEKE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 6,681,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,331,039. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

