XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 13.8%

Shares of XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Free Report) were down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

XXL Energy Stock Down 13.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.20.

About XXL Energy

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of natural gas wells and royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns working interest ranging from 18.75% to 21.25% in oil and gas located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

