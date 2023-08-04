XRUN (XRUN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,274.95

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $22,274.95 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

