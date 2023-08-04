Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Xencor Trading Up 3.6 %

Xencor stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $24.18. 523,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Get Xencor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,467,000 after acquiring an additional 153,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 282,131 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.