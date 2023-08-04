Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,421,000 after buying an additional 312,791 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $975,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,971. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

