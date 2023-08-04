WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Raised to $12.50

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley raised WW International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get WW International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WW

WW International Stock Down 25.2 %

Shares of WW International stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,889,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $629.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.79. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at WW International

In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of WW International by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in WW International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.