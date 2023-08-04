WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

WPP Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,619. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

