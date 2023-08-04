Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.74% from the stock’s current price.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.61. 161,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

