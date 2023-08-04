WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,087,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 402,105 shares.The stock last traded at $39.15 and had previously closed at $39.30.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 83.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

