Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.7 %

WING traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.77. 127,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.89. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $108.34 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $196.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

