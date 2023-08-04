Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $34.44. 8,505,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,925,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,663,000 after purchasing an additional 286,135 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $292,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

