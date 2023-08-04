Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $246.94 million-$249.21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.03 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Willdan Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,155. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.17 million, a P/E ratio of -72.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. Research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Stories

