Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.3 %

Sanofi stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 397,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

