Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 34,003 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,003 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 705,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

