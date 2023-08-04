Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 52,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. 74,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

