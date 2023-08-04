Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTFree Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.54. 107,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,511. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

