Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.54. 107,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,511. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

