Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.3 %

OXY traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $63.66. 3,202,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,815,710. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

