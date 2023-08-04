Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.12. 641,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,292. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

