Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,792,756. The firm has a market cap of $804.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.50.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,052 shares of company stock worth $10,018,116. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

