Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,194 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 582.2% in the first quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 171,635 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 707,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

