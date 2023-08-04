Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,435 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 80,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 59,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,618,016. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

