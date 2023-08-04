Widmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.78. 23,511,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,300,414. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $21,994,328. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

