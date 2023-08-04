White Gold (CVE:WGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 107850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on White Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.10 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
White Gold Stock Down 3.3 %
White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About White Gold
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.
