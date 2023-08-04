Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,212,000 after acquiring an additional 401,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,333,000 after purchasing an additional 784,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

