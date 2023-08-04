Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Releases Earnings Results

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Westlake Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.08. The stock had a trading volume of 520,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,972. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $138.39.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Articles

