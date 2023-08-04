Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Get Westlake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.98. 144,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $138.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.