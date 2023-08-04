Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.16.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.67. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Western Digital by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Western Digital by 26.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth $87,982,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth $2,534,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.