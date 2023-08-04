Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

MNP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 28,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.