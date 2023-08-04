Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.