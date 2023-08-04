Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.