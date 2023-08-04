Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
