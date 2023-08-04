Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of HIO opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $4.31.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
