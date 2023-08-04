Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %
HIX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 183,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,042. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.