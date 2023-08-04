Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

HIX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 183,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,042. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 127,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

