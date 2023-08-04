Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GDO opened at $12.35 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

