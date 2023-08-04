Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 51,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

