Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.82.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
