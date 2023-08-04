Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 1,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 28,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Westaim Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 1,084.63% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.