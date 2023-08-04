Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WERN. Credit Suisse Group cut Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 722,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,170. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 582,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 649.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

