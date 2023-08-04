Wells Fargo & Company Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $90.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.01. 5,524,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

