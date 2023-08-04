Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $166.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

SRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

SRE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.58. 387,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,534. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.9% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

