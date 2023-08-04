Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FND. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

