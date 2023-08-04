Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $31.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

CEQP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 352,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after buying an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after buying an additional 2,165,569 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,013,000 after buying an additional 390,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,267,000 after buying an additional 220,033 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

