Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $260.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,204. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.02. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 48.51% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 328.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 505,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

