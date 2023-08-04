Wells Fargo & Company Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $56.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $46.41. 689,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PBF Energy by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

