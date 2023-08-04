Wells Fargo & Company Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $163.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $150.09. The company had a trading volume of 665,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,680. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

