Wells Fargo & Company Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $165.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.41.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 10.9 %

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

AMZN traded up $14.03 on Friday, reaching $142.94. 97,517,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,020,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.