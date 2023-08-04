Wedbush Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 486,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

