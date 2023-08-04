Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $3.71. 3,887,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,147. The company has a market cap of $577.47 million, a PE ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 88.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

