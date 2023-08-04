Wedbush Raises Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $36.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 4.3 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.